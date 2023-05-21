- fixed a bug where [spoiler]distantly connected crates[/spoiler] would not collide properly (found in Fire Escape)
- fixed a bug where a crate's collision could get permanently disabled by a series of moves
- fixed a bug where two [spoiler]arrows[/spoiler] would try to enter the same tile at the same time, and one would stay [spoiler]suspended in mid-air[/spoiler]
Bonfire Peaks update for 21 May 2023
v1.2.23.05.21
Patchnotes via Steam Community
