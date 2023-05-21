 Skip to content

Bonfire Peaks update for 21 May 2023

v1.2.23.05.21

Share · View all patches · Build 11281998 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed a bug where [spoiler]distantly connected crates[/spoiler] would not collide properly (found in Fire Escape)
  • fixed a bug where a crate's collision could get permanently disabled by a series of moves
  • fixed a bug where two [spoiler]arrows[/spoiler] would try to enter the same tile at the same time, and one would stay [spoiler]suspended in mid-air[/spoiler]

