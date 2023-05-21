After a long wait, the new update is finally here.

Some might have noticed, but it has been over three months since Episode 2.5. This is quite a long time without an update that furthers the story. Usually, I aim to release a new update every 1-3 months. Until now, this worked just fine, and I'm sure that from here on out, this will still be the standard. This one is an exception because of a variety of reasons. Some are personal (I moved), while others are connected to the game (Episode 2.6).

Still, Episode 3 is ready to be released.

For some reason, renpy (The engine I'm creating the game with) doesn't allow me to extract the dialogue like usual. This means I can only estimate how many words have been added and how many are in the game right now. The size of this update isn't much different than any other update I published in the past.

There we go.

A Foreign World - Episode 3

Changelog:

9.000 words of story

230 renders

0.45 hours of playtime

Total: