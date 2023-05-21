 Skip to content

Cable Guardian update for 21 May 2023

Version 1.3.5.1 / Pro 2.4.1.1

Build 11281847 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Patch notes
  • New feature: Repeat alarm

Alarm will be endlessly repeated until cancelled (or until the app is closed). For example: If you set the alarm to go off in 10 minutes, it will go off every 10 minutes.

