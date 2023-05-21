Hotfix v1.2.3 - Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11281837 · Last edited 21 May 2023 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Patch notes v1.2.3

Thank you for playing our public beta. Based off of reports from the beta we have added the following bugfixes:

Gameplay Bugfixes

Fixed issue where you could bypass move cancel rules on wakeup if the first hit is performed on the first possible frame Fixed issue where landing a projectile while performing a different move would allow you to cancel the other move. Fixed issue where you could create multiple STAR Special VFX if performed during the opponent's Superfreeze. Fixed issue where you could bypass move cancel rules if a move is performed during opponent's superfreeze. Fixed issue where summoning an off collab or call in while throwing a projectile will result in the projectile losing its "on hit" properties. This includes applying damage Scaling or triggering followup animations (such as with Fubuki's Super STAR Attack)

To Access the Public Beta:

To access the Beta, on the Library Page select Idol Showdown then select: "Properties" -> "Betas".

Then input the following key:

IdolShowdownBeta