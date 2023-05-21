Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.8 Beta Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fixed an issue that caused the game to freeze when the suppressor wore out.

Added an effect that increases satiety when potatoes, carrots, ramen, and meat are cooked.

Now, using alcohol in a bottle for cooking adds a glass bottle to your inventory.

Bandages, compression bandages, makeshift bandages, and bag items can now be used as fuel.

Adjusted the values of rotten meat and beverage items.

Reduced the weight of the bird trap to 0.9.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any problems, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or by email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

How to participate in the beta: Go to your Steam Library > Right-click on Terminus > Select Properties > Select the Beta tab > Select the “beta – Beta branch.”

Best,

In-geon