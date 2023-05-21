 Skip to content

Deliverance & Reign update for 21 May 2023

Patch Notes 05/21/2023

Patch Notes 05/21/2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Deliverance's Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug with "Blessing of Sea" where your Buff\Debuff slot would be emptied if you had a Buff and subsequently got Debuffed
  • Fixed a game-breaking bug with the card "From The Shadows", where using it might render the game unresponsive without starting a new run -> saved games should be working properly if you had exited the game after encountering this issue
  • Fixed a bug where the "One Use" keyword did not work properly with "Preparation"
  • Added extra fixes to a bug where the Heroic Skill "Quick Thinking" didn't activate Repurpose effects from the cards it discarded properly

Reign's Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the achievement "Packed In" might not unlock
  • Fixed a major bug where Reign's achievements were not being stored properly, and thus not unlocking

