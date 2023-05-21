Patch Notes 05/21/2023

Deliverance's Fixes:
- Fixed a bug with "Blessing of Sea" where your Buff\Debuff slot would be emptied if you had a Buff and subsequently got Debuffed
- Fixed a game-breaking bug with the card "From The Shadows", where using it might render the game unresponsive without starting a new run -> saved games should be working properly if you had exited the game after encountering this issue
- Fixed a bug where the "One Use" keyword did not work properly with "Preparation"
- Added extra fixes to a bug where the Heroic Skill "Quick Thinking" didn't activate Repurpose effects from the cards it discarded properly
Reign's Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the achievement "Packed In" might not unlock
- Fixed a major bug where Reign's achievements were not being stored properly, and thus not unlocking
Changed files in this update