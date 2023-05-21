Events, Dismantling and Item Rerolling

[Systems]

There are a few important core systems going live in this build.

Firstly we have Dismantling, this lets you break down crafted or found items into components which can then be used to craft other items.

We have the Mindsage dust system now in place, which lets you reroll non-static properties on items, maybe you have that +8 sword but really want it to have a higher strength roll, this could be a good option for you.

We also have the cornerstone of some of our future repeatable content roll-out in the events system.

This system lets us spawn dynamic events around the world. You’ll first see an event in Genmire Isle come and go but will be enabling more of these and populating areas with them to provide rewarding repeatable content to break up some of the grind. Not all of these will be combat focused, but more on that coming later.

If an event is ready or active, it will appear on your compass and mini-map with a Green chalice icon or an amber one if the event has already started. Events, along with any experience and loot earnt during them, also reward everyone in the event area when they finish. (edited)

[Misc Changes and Fixes]

Scrap Machines can be found in Genmire, Rogue Island and the Iron Fire Halls.

You can now use your horse in the Ice Kingdom.

The following abilities now benefit from primary stats and related masteries

Arcane Explosion

Chaos Nova

Fire Nova

Frost Nova

Fixed an issue where if something has zero of a stat that can provide a bonus to a skills damage, the skill would do zero damage - mainly noticeable on monsters.

Following completion of the Roaming Trader’s Magic Dust Quest, you can now spend Mindsage Dust at the Genmire Roaming Trader to reroll the random stats of an item. This won't remove its levels or change any affixes, but will reroll all other base random properties – Mindsage dust can be acquired through dismantling and has been added into some drop tables (including events).

Weapon drops can now be found in the Ice Kingdom and can also roll affixes.

Reduced the item requirements of most heavy armour crafts

Fixed and issue preventing low level wolves from being skinned.

Various load time improvements

Wolves should once again be skinnable