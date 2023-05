Share · View all patches · Build 11281619 · Last edited 21 May 2023 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy

This addresses the OpenAL issue and audio issue 0x2 on startup.

In the rare event that audio issue error 0x2 continues to happen there is a simple fix:

Go to the Blinded by Fear Steam directory and delete OpenAL32.lib and OpenAL32.dll

This is located at -> C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\BlindedbyFear

This depends on what drive you have installed steam. In the above example it is drive C. It may be a different drive for you.