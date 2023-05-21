Update 1.5.26 "Brunskys": launcher no more included by default

Hi stalkers!

Launcher with advanced settings & tweaks was removed from Steam release due to false antivirus positives on some systems. It will avoid false panics!

If you need to manually download it, check this link!

Put "FT_Launcher.exe" from this zip file inside your "Forbidden_Trip" install folder.

Add it to your authorized file whitelist if needed in your antivirus; the launcher is, of course, clean, there is no malware, virus…

I already contacted various AV companies 6 months ago, some checked the launcher then updated their definitions while others just ignored my request: that's the problem when you're a solo, unknown indie instead of a big company.

Anyway: have fun and thanks for playing! :)

-Yanka