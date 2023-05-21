I decided to make changes to the color of textures in the game to create a more pleasant visual experience for the player. Additionally, I made modifications to the game mechanics by completely removing turrets, as I deemed them unnecessary.
AntiVirus_snake update for 21 May 2023
Texture color changes and gameplay modifications.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
