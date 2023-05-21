 Skip to content

AntiVirus_snake update for 21 May 2023

Texture color changes and gameplay modifications.

Share · View all patches · Build 11281564 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I decided to make changes to the color of textures in the game to create a more pleasant visual experience for the player. Additionally, I made modifications to the game mechanics by completely removing turrets, as I deemed them unnecessary.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2329191 Depot 2329191
