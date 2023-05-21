Update: New Endgame Feature + Patch Notes

The major feature this patch is a new lategame system where you buy/manage/upgrade a series of very profitable vending machines. This questline starts when you buy the VenDRANK! Factory. These vending machines can be upgraded, and as you upgrade them you'll also unlock additional new features, including a new activity inside for inside your shop and a new customer!

Additionally there are some quality of life changes as well, such as being able to store more Tea at the Tea Factory, and some improved direction in certain places. As well as some visual improvements.

And of course there's a new secret.

Changes:

Using the 'buy now' or 'sell now' options for managing Capital Stocks will now cancel any outstanding buy and sell orders for that stock type.

Added a new cutaway scene during Tutetown.

Adding variation to the 'got token' sound.

Customer upgrade signs now have icons above them indication which upgrade is currently set.

Made turning in e.i.c. tokens for coin instant.

Added sound effect when turning in e.i.c. for passive income or inspiration.

Logs with grabby contents now have a unique graphic.

More logs added to the game.

Added a unique item image for the spoiled orange.

Updated in game coin icon.

Moved orange items from key items to the components tab.

Capital hud now turns off in the industrial farm to prevent UI overlapping.

Rejuvenating plants now tell you how many remain after bringing them back to life.

Added a crafting tip to the wall notes in the craft house.

Tea factory tea generation now stocks up to 3 times.

Added a new hidden room somewhere.

Completing the recently added tinto content now has a big reward at the end (this can be obtained retroactively by speaking to tinto if already complete).

It is now possible (but obscure) to revive a dead customer.

Added vendrank factory location.

Coloured "several times" on horse hint text to further emphasize the hint.

Added a path to move through the left side of the industry sectors central wall.

Added a new end game Vending Machine system with associated quests.





Bug Fixes:

Fixed an obscure soft lock.

Fixed inspiration getting wasted when at max art.

Fixed inspiration overcapping at e.i.c. exchange.

Fixed a clipping issue in lake schedule.

Fixed Biz using think text instead of speak text when talking to a petitioner.

Fixed signs appearing in the upgrade store before they are available for purchase.

Fixed apple chest 45 saying it only required 40.

