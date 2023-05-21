Patch Release v1.0.5: Update Notes

Update notes for Release v1.0.4:
- Added: An Icon beside a Boss Enemy's Healthbar to indicate there is a learnable skill from this boss.
- Increased the size of the "hit box" for the small spiders in Ratmen's Den.
- Bug: The toxic from the poisonous worm in the Ratmen's Den has infinite application duration (only 5 seconds now)
- Bug: The crafting Button for Controller is not working properly
- Bug: When using the controller, the player can craft anything even without the required ingredients.
- Bug: When teleporting from a higher ground to a lower ground while jumping, this will trigger the "fall damage" mechanism and causes the character to receive damage.
