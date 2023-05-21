 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Steel Crew update for 21 May 2023

A few more small fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11281475 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The reset camera position is now saved when changing seats (some issues still present)
  • Collision fixes on the palm trees on wake island
  • Ability for the server to not allow in game changing of tanks

Changed files in this update

Tank Crew Content Depot 905971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link