Armor Bonus & Backpacks & Capes Update v0.4.0

Hello hunters;
This update consist of both armor bonus update and backpacks & capes update.
Added & Changed
- Backpacks and capes added.
- Leatherworks bench and smithworks bench added. Tier upgrades for each map are available for these specific benches.
- Armor bonuses added. Every bonus can be seen on character panel now.
- New cave added to Frigya Lowlands.
- Crafting panels are updated.
Removed
- Armorbenches and weaponbench has been removed.
Fix
- Fixed a bug when a player dies and chooses to sacrifice body, if the equipped armors broke when doing this, the player would respawn with 1 HP.
Next UP
A NEW MAP will be coming in the following weeks.
Changed files in this update