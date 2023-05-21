 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lodventure update for 21 May 2023

Armor Bonus & Backpacks & Capes Update v0.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11281400 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello hunters;

This update consist of both armor bonus update and backpacks & capes update.

Added & Changed
  • Backpacks and capes added.
  • Leatherworks bench and smithworks bench added. Tier upgrades for each map are available for these specific benches.
  • Armor bonuses added. Every bonus can be seen on character panel now.
  • New cave added to Frigya Lowlands.
  • Crafting panels are updated.
Removed
  • Armorbenches and weaponbench has been removed.
Fix
  • Fixed a bug when a player dies and chooses to sacrifice body, if the equipped armors broke when doing this, the player would respawn with 1 HP.
Next UP

A NEW MAP will be coming in the following weeks.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1818231 Depot 1818231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link