- Added camera shake when taking damage or hitting something
- Added a variation of Minion, he's rich and strong
- Optimized the material of Minion since they are many
- Tring to fix a bug causing items to disappear
Floor44 update for 21 May 2023
1.7.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
