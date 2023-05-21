v1.11 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11281273 · Last edited 21 May 2023 – 08:26:06 UTC by Wendy

Contents: pretty girl racing

Some characters' lines have been slightly modified.

Gamble: Ace Breaker

Multiplier added per ace reduced from 1x to 0.7x.

In addition, the multiplier of "Ace Breaker", which destroys an ace with a joker, is reduced from 3x to 2.1x.

bug fixes