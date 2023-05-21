 Skip to content

DAGURI: Gambling Apocalypse update for 21 May 2023

v1.11 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some characters' lines have been slightly modified.

Gamble: Ace Breaker

Multiplier added per ace reduced from 1x to 0.7x.
In addition, the multiplier of "Ace Breaker", which destroys an ace with a joker, is reduced from 3x to 2.1x.

bug fixes
  • Fixed a bug where the "bankruptcy" cheat was not applied properly in Cheat Engine.
  • Fixed a bug where the amount was displayed incorrectly in the Gambler's Treasure Chest.
  • Fixed a bug where Acebreaker's multiplier increased each time the game progressed.

