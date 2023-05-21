Territory – Alpha 5.102 – Fix and Improve

Fixed
- Fixed Intel report not showing
- Stopped ability to buy intel if raider attacks are turned off
- Invisible Iron Furnace (unfortunately if you already had one you will need a new one. There’s a free one on the steps of the pharmacy in the centre town for a short time)
- Candle and Lantern inventory move icons too small
- Watering can audio
- Player stamina starting value
Changed
- All water consumables now give the same value per sip (25)
- Leather now stacks 50
- Decreased footsteps volume a little
- Zombie attack speed increased a little
Improved
- Improved all melee hit effects
- Disabling Raider attacks will now stop the next scheduled attack
- Spear melee stab speed increased
