Territory update for 21 May 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.102 – Fix and Improve

Fixed

  • Fixed Intel report not showing
  • Stopped ability to buy intel if raider attacks are turned off
  • Invisible Iron Furnace (unfortunately if you already had one you will need a new one. There’s a free one on the steps of the pharmacy in the centre town for a short time)
  • Candle and Lantern inventory move icons too small
  • Watering can audio
  • Player stamina starting value

Changed

  • All water consumables now give the same value per sip (25)
  • Leather now stacks 50
  • Decreased footsteps volume a little
  • Zombie attack speed increased a little

Improved

  • Improved all melee hit effects
  • Disabling Raider attacks will now stop the next scheduled attack
  • Spear melee stab speed increased

