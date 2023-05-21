Version 9.9.6 is here

Hi Everyone,
Today I have released version 9.9.6 on Steam, the main changes and updates in this version are:
- Added wave length control for waves options.
- Docking dialog has two modes, anchoring and docking.
- Added viscosity setting for ships.
- Auto zoom turned off for F5 view.
- Fixed overlapping text on main screen.
- Added dgruddr, dgturn instruments.
- Added rudder delay in vehicle.cfg [controls_delay]
- Controls_delay set by ship size unless appears in vehicle.cfg.
I hope you enjoy this version, if there is any problem please email me directly.
Thanks !
Ilan
Changed files in this update