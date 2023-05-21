 Skip to content

Virtual Sailor NG update for 21 May 2023

Version 9.9.6 is here

Version 9.9.6 · Build 11281187

Hi Everyone,

Today I have released version 9.9.6 on Steam, the main changes and updates in this version are:

  • Added wave length control for waves options.
  • Docking dialog has two modes, anchoring and docking.
  • Added viscosity setting for ships.
  • Auto zoom turned off for F5 view.
  • Fixed overlapping text on main screen.
  • Added dgruddr, dgturn instruments.
  • Added rudder delay in vehicle.cfg [controls_delay]
  • Controls_delay set by ship size unless appears in vehicle.cfg.

I hope you enjoy this version, if there is any problem please email me directly.

Thanks !

Ilan

