Version 9.9.6 is here

Share · View all patches · Build 11281187 · Last edited 21 May 2023 – 07:39:06 UTC by Wendy

Hi Everyone,

Today I have released version 9.9.6 on Steam, the main changes and updates in this version are:

Added wave length control for waves options.

Docking dialog has two modes, anchoring and docking.

Added viscosity setting for ships.

Auto zoom turned off for F5 view.

Fixed overlapping text on main screen.

Added dgruddr, dgturn instruments.

Added rudder delay in vehicle.cfg [controls_delay]

Controls_delay set by ship size unless appears in vehicle.cfg.

I hope you enjoy this version, if there is any problem please email me directly.

Thanks !

Ilan