- Preview the move when hover the mouse cursor on suggested moves.
- Suggested moves for the first step was incorrectly black's turn. Correct it to red's instead.
Chinese Chess Party (Xiangqi) update for 21 May 2023
Update Notes for May 21st (build 11281147)
