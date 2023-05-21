 Skip to content

Chinese Chess Party (Xiangqi) update for 21 May 2023

Update Notes for May 21st (build 11281147)

Last edited by Wendy

  • Preview the move when hover the mouse cursor on suggested moves.
  • Suggested moves for the first step was incorrectly black's turn. Correct it to red's instead.

