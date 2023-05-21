Patch - 1.2.7.13 Dynamic Civilian Groups (Experimental Only)

Share · View all patches · Build 11281104 · Last edited 21 May 2023 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy

We are still working on merging experimental into the public normal game(Monday is the new target). We are still conducting various bug hunts and making slight adjustments for QOL.

How to opt into Experimental

To opt into experimental install "Cepheus Protocol Experimental" in your steam library.

It is no longer a beta opt in but an entirely new game granted when you purchase the base game.



Patch Notes

(Click Show details for a full breakdown of the changes)

Fixed a bug where the game wouldn't load correctly with video options that were set previously

New Weapon Art & Character UI art added

Ajax hooded t-pose fix

Added basic Steam Deck Support

Updated runtime audio plugin to better support newer MP3,Wav & Flac formats

Added a notification that plays when a faction is registered to your diplomacy tab (if not being registered from a loaded game).

Civilian Faction names finalized

Cannibal renamed to Raiders

Fixed the Operator sometimes using male audio lines

Added a 'main building trace' to civvie prefab 'set down' logic, to try to prevent bases from being built in places where their main buildings will overhanging edges too much

Fixed three World Buildings that weren't properly assigned to their Infection Zone (TI G2)

Improved devirtualization to try to set units closer to the ground and be less likely to spawn 'inside' buildings

Added messages that occur when a civilian faction's relationship with us is changed

Unit Movers will now try to keep units in the same spot they 'revirtualized', if you move back to that spot to watch them devirtualize and the unit mover itself hasn't moved much.

(i.e. civvie guards will be in basically the same spot they were when you left, unless the guard squad received an order to go somewhere else)

(i.e. civvie guards will be in basically the same spot they were when you left, unless the guard squad received an order to go somewhere else) Updated the recruitable Militant civilian to use new meshes and a new weapon list

Added recruitable civilian UI icons

Mp5k added for militants

Ump added to raiders

Radial menu added for unit abilities on console L1 (Beta)

Adjusted AK flashlight components so they arent inside the weapon anymore

Added dozens of civilian camp variants with clutter configurations

A on controller will now draw a selection box that gets gradually larger in size

Fixed UnitMovers ignoring infection conversion as a factor (i.e. civvie squads should no longer pretend that infected units are a part of said squad)

Result: Units that suffer infection conversion should be much better at immediately turning on nearby now-enemies

Added a crashfix for trying to move a civilian base when that civilian group hasn't created any defense squads yet

Made civilian clutter not selectable (previously, would bring up an 'empty shop' when clicked on)

Added a fix for civilians attacking allied player bases

Added logic to move clutter when the player moves a civilian base (if this is done on a save before this new logic is added, a backup will just clear out that clutter instead of leaving it in the old base spot)

Fixed an error that caused the last button in the Radial Menu to always appear blank

Crashfix for loading saves that had Cannibal faction members (due to internal rename of that faction to Raider)

Fixed a raider character class which didn't have updated meshes (likely won't fix raiders that 'already exist' when loading saves that had 'em, but eh)

Added a custom game option to increase max unit population capacity

Updated Barracks price to $1,200

Medic moved to Medical Facility for purchase

Prices doubled for Tier2 buildings and vehicles

Prices tripled for Tier3 buildings, units, and unlocks (sans Shredder)

Removed the Tier2+Tier3 unlocks: no longer needed for unlocking things

Fix to camera 'starting all the way zoomed in' issue (initialized the camera zoom target on acquiring PawnCamera, and when loading a save)

Updated Atlas to only be purchaseable from the main CERC building

Updated the weapon market button over unit's heads to be white (and not have a wider border when highlighted) to better suit the new weapon renders

Made Med Tent+Ammo Tent buildable from Engineer, removed them from Command Tent

Made Garrison/Population tent no longer buildable from Capture Truck: only from Command Tent

Moved Radio Operator recruitment to Command Tent

(command tent is the 'capture tent' deployed from Capture Truck, not the CERC or Command Center)

(command tent is the 'capture tent' deployed from Capture Truck, not the CERC or Command Center) More fixes for camera 'starting zoomed in', so that it works in the Master

Disabled bounty systems for now (and made Comms Trailer destroy itself if loaded)

Added about a hundred assets to the starting Island that can be cleared another batch will be in the next update

CERC walls are now 80% more resistant to melee attacks

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed





Letter from the Producer

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3718325557390407190

New Roadmap system

We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

https://www.notion.so/cepheusprotocol/Cepheus-Protocol-31f1b25ce00148d6844825f4a0c0bc08

Ways to Support Development

Everything goes towards expanding the team and building a better game!

Consider Supporting us on Patreon

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

Experience the outbreak of the Pangu Virus from multiple perspectives across as the brave heroes of the Center for Epidemic Research and Control battle tirelessly to stop the spread of a cataclysmic alien virus that has mutated innocent people into monstrous creatures of unimaginable power

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology_Season_1/

First 40 Minutes of Cepheus Protocol Anthology Season 1