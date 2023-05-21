 Skip to content

Netherguild update for 21 May 2023

Early Access Update 20/5/2023 - 0.202(M) - Necessary hotfix

Change log 21/5/2023 | Version 0.202(N)

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed crash caused by enemies using spawning abilities (like spawning Block Automatons)
    Bug was introduced last update, sorry about that!

