Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 21 May 2023

Update Notes for 2023/05/20 Part 2

  • Update main menu background with sounds and tightened up graphics.
  • Reptoid recon drone now adds a behavior to its enemies that creates a disturbance attracting nearby enemies. This can be seen by the red target. Updated placement of recon drone throughout the missions.
  • Bug Fix: Wasteland mission 4-1 objective map icons were missing.

