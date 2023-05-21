Update Notes for 2023/05/20 Part 2

- Update main menu background with sounds and tightened up graphics.
- Reptoid recon drone now adds a behavior to its enemies that creates a disturbance attracting nearby enemies. This can be seen by the red target. Updated placement of recon drone throughout the missions.
- Bug Fix: Wasteland mission 4-1 objective map icons were missing.
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 21 May 2023
