Share · View all patches · Build 11280971 · Last edited 21 May 2023 – 06:13:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

Just a couple of tweaks.

-For the Battle of South Gate there was a pathing issue with enemies getting stuck on the ramp. This is fixed.

-In the Black Forest there was a misplaced b volume that basically puting an invisible box in the middle of the pathway. I remove that.