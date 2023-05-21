end game cinematic

First pass at an endgame cinematic. I want to make it a little fancier but we are EXTREMELY close to the release date.
Full game releases on 5/22/23
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
First pass at an endgame cinematic. I want to make it a little fancier but we are EXTREMELY close to the release date.
Full game releases on 5/22/23
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update