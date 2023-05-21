 Skip to content

Gun Knight All Day Playtest update for 21 May 2023

end game cinematic

First pass at an endgame cinematic. I want to make it a little fancier but we are EXTREMELY close to the release date.

Full game releases on 5/22/23

