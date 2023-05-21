 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dreadful River update for 21 May 2023

v0.4.152.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11280880 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.4.152.0 ( May 21 - 2023 )

  • Several new cooking recipes
  • Ruin interior art asset implementation
  • Hunger increase is less predictable
  • Implementation of basic artifact collection quest mechanic
  • Elevator bottom activation widget correctly disabled

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1807361 Depot 1807361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link