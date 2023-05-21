v0.4.152.0 ( May 21 - 2023 )
- Several new cooking recipes
- Ruin interior art asset implementation
- Hunger increase is less predictable
- Implementation of basic artifact collection quest mechanic
- Elevator bottom activation widget correctly disabled
