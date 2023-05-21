 Skip to content

Backrooms: Escape Together update for 21 May 2023

BET 0.3.3 + Next Level Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 11280869 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, I am excited to announce that our next level will be the poolrooms! You all overwhelmingly voted for it in the Discord and we are excited as you are. This update will probably be the last minor update until we are ready to release the next level :). See you then!

Changelist:

  • Increased VHS Tape Spawn Rate by 20% on Level 0
  • Tweaked Level 0 Alarm Sequence
  • Increased Total Number of Generation Seeds from 10,000 to 1,000,000,000, Meaning there are now 1 billion possible level generation patterns, for each level.
  • Significantly Overhauled Level 0's RNG Calculator to Provide a Far More "Random" Statistical Distribution and Less Repeating (Ok none of you probably care about this but this means things are truly random now!)
  • Fixed Rare Crash from Tape Generation on Level 0
  • Fixed Crash When Sometimes Loading Level 6
  • Fixed Level Objective Complete Prompts Not Fading Away and Vanishing Too Quickly
  • Updated Localization

Images Courtesy of the Fandom Backrooms Wiki

