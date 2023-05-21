BET 0.3.3 + Next Level Announcement

Hey everyone, I am excited to announce that our next level will be the poolrooms! You all overwhelmingly voted for it in the Discord and we are excited as you are. This update will probably be the last minor update until we are ready to release the next level :). See you then!

Changelist:

Increased VHS Tape Spawn Rate by 20% on Level 0

Tweaked Level 0 Alarm Sequence

Increased Total Number of Generation Seeds from 10,000 to 1,000,000,000, Meaning there are now 1 billion possible level generation patterns, for each level.

Significantly Overhauled Level 0's RNG Calculator to Provide a Far More "Random" Statistical Distribution and Less Repeating (Ok none of you probably care about this but this means things are truly random now!)

Fixed Rare Crash from Tape Generation on Level 0

Fixed Crash When Sometimes Loading Level 6

Fixed Level Objective Complete Prompts Not Fading Away and Vanishing Too Quickly

Updated Localization

Images Courtesy of the Fandom Backrooms Wiki