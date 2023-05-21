Added Online Multiplayer (2-8 Players)

Dear players, ‎

We are glad to announce that our games now support online multiplayer.‎ (Android/IOS/PC)

You can test your leadership skills against real humans from around the world.‎

The games fully support accessibility and can be played in more than 35 languages.

Also the game has an automatic translated messages system that will help you communicate with other players from around the world. (Our goal is that you will find new friends from around the world and improve your ‎leadership skills) ‎

Please see the tutorial that explains everything about the online multiplayer.‎

Online multiplayer: how will it work?

Creator of the world can define the following things:

‎1. Can define 2-8 human players that can play in the world.

‎ You can play against other players from around the world.

‎ You can add a password to the world for friends only.

‎* You can see the worlds lobby and join/create to play in multiple worlds.‎

You can filter the worlds by number of human players, scenario, turn time, win conditions, find by world number or worlds created by player number.

Define the world rules:

‎ United Nations Active/Not Active

‎ Weapon of mass destruction Active/Not Active

‎* Win conditions: x countries conquest, x turn to play, Eliminate all other humans...

‎ Define turn time: 72 hours, 48 hours, 24hours, 12 hours…(Fast or slow game) Every player can create one world and can join to play in 3 worlds.

If you love our games and what we are doing you can open an option in the extra screen that will allow you to create 3 worlds and join up to play in 12 worlds.

‎5. All players select the country they wish to lead.

‎* In case you lose in the world you created you can create another one.‎ ‎ ‎5. All players select the country they wish to lead. Only the world creator can start the game.

‎* When all players join the world and click ready, then a button will appear to start the game. The turn time will start counting and the first player starts playing. ‎

When you finish playing and click the pass turn the next player will play.‎

‎6. When player 1 starts to play you will see the turn time for the next player to play and once the timer ‎will end or in case the player finishes the turn the next player in line can play.

Once the last player completes the turn then the turn will initiate and the AI will play also.

Once the AI completes the actions player 1 will start again to play.

7. You can set notifications to your email when it's your turn to play or in case the world you created is full and ready to start.

You will get notification once and you will not get more until you enter to play.

By default all notifications are off to all and you will need to verify your email and activate it.

You can contact other players in the game and send them private messages that will be automatically translated to their language.

‎9. You will see all the players in the world based on rank, wins, loses…

You can contact them to invite them to your world or to join your friends list.

Are you ready to compete with other leaders from around the world?

We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, ‎resources... ‎

The more support we will get from our players the more we will do. ‎

Your support is important to us to continue developing.‎ ‎

Thank you,‎ ‎

iGindis Team