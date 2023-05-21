 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SHARKS Playtest update for 21 May 2023

v0.1b - "NOW IT GETS PERSONAL"

Share · View all patches · Build 11280793 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this release we've added:

  • Items to customize the look of your shark: hats, hair, sunglasses + lots more!
  • Gamepad support on desktop version
  • Zombie tag: falling trophy visual timer
  • Zombie tag: simplified info board
  • Mirrors

Everytime you eat the shiny fish in front of the mirror in the singleplayer hub scene you get a random look, so keep chomping until you get the look you want (in future updates you'll be able to mix and match items from your inventory).

Fixes:

  • Zombie tag: improved winner selection
  • Streamlined network calls
  • Light probe fixes in main multiplayer scene

Coming Soon:

  • More powerups: invincibility, invisibility, friggin inlaserbility!
  • The shop
  • More items and skins
  • More game maps and modes

As we get further along we'll be looking for more feedback regarding gameplay, etc, but for now we just want to make sure everyone can get started and that the multiplayer is solid. If you have any feedback or comments, please direct them to the Discord. Cheers!

  • Simon and Jamie

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2318561 Depot 2318561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link