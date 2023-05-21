v0.1b - "NOW IT GETS PERSONAL"

In this release we've added:

Items to customize the look of your shark: hats, hair, sunglasses + lots more!

Gamepad support on desktop version

Zombie tag: falling trophy visual timer

Zombie tag: simplified info board

Mirrors

Everytime you eat the shiny fish in front of the mirror in the singleplayer hub scene you get a random look, so keep chomping until you get the look you want (in future updates you'll be able to mix and match items from your inventory).

Fixes:

Zombie tag: improved winner selection

Streamlined network calls

Light probe fixes in main multiplayer scene

Coming Soon:

More powerups: invincibility, invisibility, friggin inlaserbility!

The shop

More items and skins

More game maps and modes

As we get further along we'll be looking for more feedback regarding gameplay, etc, but for now we just want to make sure everyone can get started and that the multiplayer is solid. If you have any feedback or comments, please direct them to the Discord. Cheers!