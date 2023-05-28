Custom Table Maker

I am pleased to announce and release a new feature that has been in the oven for a long time, an in-game table creator! This means you can now play around with creating your own tables!

Don’t get too excited quite yet, this is in very early stages, there may be bugs present and it is missing a lot of features.

So why release it now then? I would like to garner feedback from the community and improve it over time as well as add new features. I want to know what people think and if they think this is something that is worth pursuing at all.

I am not going to advertise this widely nor put it as a feature on the store page until it is in a much better state, but I hope you enjoy what we have so far and please share your thoughts and opinions.

What do we have so far:

Some Basic Mechanics: Bumpers, Drop & Stationary Targets, Holes, Rollovers, Gates/Switches, Slingshots

Board Pieces (Turns, Ball Catches)

Multiple Raceways

6 Blockers

6 Plungers

5 Fences/Rails

Lighting & Fog Settings

Post-Processing/Camera Settings

Save/Load/Delete/Test Levels

Rotate/Place/Flip/Scale Objects

What’s Next:

Spinners (Having technical difficulties atm).

Flippers (Having technical difficulties atm).

More Plunger Options

More Board Pieces – Misc. Shapes & Sizes

More Blockers/Edges

More Post-Processing/Camera Settings

Music Selection

Room Themes And/Or Decorations

More Raceways

More Blockers

Implement User Feedback/Fix Bugs

General Polish

Special Game Settings

Improved Audio

Far Future:

Steam Workshop

Cannons

Kickback

Toys?

Table Themes?

Missions/Trials?

Wide Table

Development of this will be ongoing with continual development of other features/patches. I will continue to add more DLC, quality of life improvements and other various updates and gradually improve this feature over time. If you aren't interested in the Table Creator, don't worry. It will not consume all of my time.

Lastly, I would like to add that this feature will be free for everyone and will remain free.