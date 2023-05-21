- Added ability uses, applied only to Throw Reagent Bomb
- Prevented clicking party member icons during quick member switch.
- Potentially fixed bolting through map boundaries bug.
Bridgebourn Playtest update for 21 May 2023
Version 0.1.26
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2397611 Depot 2397611
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2397612 Depot 2397612
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update