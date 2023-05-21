Additions:
- Ancient Fortress: A massive ruin guarded by thick walls and beam turret. (I plan to spawn a boss at the center, but the boss is not yet implemented)
- Ancient Suicide Drone: Mainly appears inside the fortress and explodes at a certain distance when it approaches the player.
- Yellow Slime: Eats almost all substances excluding gold, silver, glass, etc.
- Repair Filler: Obtained by combining raw rubber and yellow slime. It can restore the durability of objects through a bonding operation.
- Additional display items have been added to the right-hand window, such as the speed of an object and descriptions of substances.
Adjustments:
- The algorithm for determining the cutting direction of an object has been revised to make it easier to cut in the targeted direction.
- Made sure that the speed of an object is not reset due to cutting or separation.
- Increased the maximum rotation speed of an object from 4 rotations/second to 8 rotations/second.
- Increased the torque of engines and motors at low speeds.
- Made sure that the moment of inertia tensor (ease of rotation) of objects containing substances with different densities is correctly calculated.
- Added VFX when an object takes damage.
- Changed the green slime's behavior to prioritize attacking over feeding.
- Increased the maximum size of the objects that can be eaten in one bite.
- Made other minor adjustments.
Corrections:
- Fixed a bug where the generation size of pyrite was not an integer cm.
- Fixed a bug where the color of the distant view would become strange when the time was reset.
Changed files in this update