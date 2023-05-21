 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Primitier update for 21 May 2023

v1.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11280721 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • Ancient Fortress: A massive ruin guarded by thick walls and beam turret. (I plan to spawn a boss at the center, but the boss is not yet implemented)
  • Ancient Suicide Drone: Mainly appears inside the fortress and explodes at a certain distance when it approaches the player.
  • Yellow Slime: Eats almost all substances excluding gold, silver, glass, etc.
  • Repair Filler: Obtained by combining raw rubber and yellow slime. It can restore the durability of objects through a bonding operation.
  • Additional display items have been added to the right-hand window, such as the speed of an object and descriptions of substances.

Adjustments:

  • The algorithm for determining the cutting direction of an object has been revised to make it easier to cut in the targeted direction.
  • Made sure that the speed of an object is not reset due to cutting or separation.
  • Increased the maximum rotation speed of an object from 4 rotations/second to 8 rotations/second.
  • Increased the torque of engines and motors at low speeds.
  • Made sure that the moment of inertia tensor (ease of rotation) of objects containing substances with different densities is correctly calculated.
  • Added VFX when an object takes damage.
  • Changed the green slime's behavior to prioritize attacking over feeding.
  • Increased the maximum size of the objects that can be eaten in one bite.
  • Made other minor adjustments.

Corrections:

  • Fixed a bug where the generation size of pyrite was not an integer cm.
  • Fixed a bug where the color of the distant view would become strange when the time was reset.

Changed files in this update

Primitier Content Depot 1745171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link