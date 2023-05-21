2.0.1.5 - Updated Music, Indicators for triggered passives, and more

We've updated the songs in the game to their final versions (Thank you @Lieutenant_Red!!). In addition to that, whenever you finish a fight, the current dungeon song will begin playing from a random point in the song instead of starting over, hopefully allowing you to be able to hear the song over it's entirety (they are really good and I want you to hear them)

We've got some indicators in the game to visually acknowledge that a passive has triggered, to pair with the message in chat. Examples would be Mystic Expansion for Wizard or Encore for Bard.

Added a message in the Item Menu to clarify how to use items.

The Mountain dungeon is not accessible to you all yet, but we have the layout in the game and are connecting the rooms now. Once we finish that and get the enemies in, we will throw it out so you all can test it and have some fun!