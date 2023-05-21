v1.2.2 Beta Branch - Collab Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11280653 · Last edited 21 May 2023 – 03:52:26 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This patch is intended to focus more on Collabs, with a later patch focusing on Systems issues and Character adjustments.

General Features:

Input Rebinding - Added functionality for a second controller to have input rebindings

Input Rebinding - Added ability to remove/delete a binding

Settings Option- You can now specify whether you want the game to mute or not when the game is out of focus

Voicelines - New Aki voicelines

Voicelines - New Fubuki Voicelines

Soundtrack - New Song for Gangtown stage

Soundtrack - New Song for Main Stage stage

General Bugfixes

Performance Improvements

CPU Usage Improvements (steam should take up less CPU)

General Online stability updates

General Localization and text fixes.

General Gameplay Bugfixes

Reversals can be performed on Frame 1 after knockdown

Resolved issue where performing a call-in can make your next move cancellable into moves it was not intended to.

IPS can no longer be triggered by Dash or Backdash

You can no longer OTG an opponent after Burst.

Improved input buffering system: now restricts infinitely holding diagonal inputs, allowing smooth execution of motion inputs by only accepting continuous inputs of back, down, or forward inputs.

Resolved issue where defeating an opponent after Time out would result in time slow carrying over to the next round.

Errorlog saving is reenabled, but will delete all but the last 3 logs on launch/close

Fixed stage specific knockdown inconsistencies.

Stage - Eternity Bright - Lowered brightness during Super Flash animations

Gameplay Bugfixes and Adjustments

Fubuki

Oruyanke (medium): no longer breaks Projectile invulnerability

Back + Heavy can no longer counter burst.

Standing Heavy: fixed issue where the move would inconsistently have attacks whiff on it.

Universal Overhead: no longer incorrectly displays Invincible flag

Suisei

Super : Anti Air version of super now has 0.4x minimum scaling

Kyou mo kawaii

Ayame

QCB Heavy: Juggle frames and blockstun frames increased (it was incorrectly set to almost nothing)

Collab Adjustments

Risu

Off Collab: increased active frames on Nuts (starts 4 frames earlier, ends 2 frames later)

Call In: Removed Freeze frames before Truck comes out

Roboco

Off Collab: Missiles will no longer hit on the way up

Call In:

Bugfix: beam will not reverse direction if the opponent crosses up on the player

Bugfix: beam will not deal additional hits if hit later in the animation

Marine

Off Collab:

Now costs 3 bars

Applies 50% proration on hit

Kiara

Call In: Now explodes after a few hits, allowing users to follow up with a combo

Iroha

Off Collab

Ninjas now spawn at a 66% higher rate

Each Ninja now deals 30 damage (down from 40)

Call In

Slash is now air unblockable.

Startup reduced from 33f to 21f

Mio

Call In: Mid-Animation Superfreeze removed. As a result, the move has longer effective startup.

Miko

Off Collab: reduced overall duration from 500 to 300 frames

Single Player Bug Fixes

Fixed issue with softlock during the “Comets Straddle the Night” fight.

Resolved issue where you could skip the final boss with multiple copies of Pedas Manja

Fixed issue where Pedas Manja effect could carry over between runs.

Single Player Adjustments

AI Adjustments

For easier difficulties:

Lowered the rate at which the AI grabs.

Lowered the rate at which the AI grab breaks.

The AI will follow up on its attacks somewhat less often.

For all difficulties

Slightly lowered the rate at which the AI will jump in response to command grabs.

Item Adjustments

Light Armor: now grants a 25% defense buff

Tokino Soda: You can no longer take damage from Aura effects while snack is active.