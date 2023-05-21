New Mall, Arcade, Games, Banking System, programmable bots and ZolBot

May 20th 2023

Update #027

Version: V0.9988

Build# 11280585

I am happy to share that I have finished the public release of the new Islandville Mall update along with a bunch of other goodies. The rest of the mall will come in a couple phases. This first phase will include everything in the current beta (minus the Santa stage and the snow!) with the addition of some new games at the new Arcade Castle arcade, new bank account system, programmable bots to hire, goofy machines and a ZolBot fortune teller treasure hunt. The second phase of the mall update will be the movie theater and a couple more surprises.

This first stage of this Islandville Mall includes the new Arcade Castle, a food court with four eatery locations, Spunkies Prize Store, a shady public restroom hangout area complete with lotto scratchers and smooth public radio pumping 24/7 throughout the air waves. The movie theater and a couple more stores will come later in development.

The new arcade is called "Arcade Castle". It is complete with many of Islandvilles most popular games and a few new ones. Just like the other arcades on the island, there is a free money machine for Birthday mode and plenty of great prizes to win. As always the arcade is packed with little tykes going bonkers. I hope you enjoy.

The Arcade is themed after a local mall arcade I went to as a youngster. It went out of business many years ago but I hope this will let it live on for all of us to enjoy.

The new arcade also features a fun ZolBot fortune teller machine. If you are skilled enough to get the coin in ol'ZolBot's mouth, he will drop you a collector card. Once you collect all four color cards you can see the entire map in your tree house by placing them on the map. You may be able to find some goodies if you can read the map and locate some loot boxes. There is now a light always on in the tree house. That way you can see and dont get scared out in the woods. ;)

New machines at Arcade Castle:

"Pumpkin Pusher" marble coin pusher:

The newest coin pusher at Arcade Castle in the mall is a marble style of "coin pusher". It has two different sizes of marbles. The smaller white "Ghost" balls and orange "Pumpkin" scoring balls.

The idea of the game is to drop the white marbles through the pins on the gameboard into the 7 different traps. As each white marble is dropped through the traps you will see the lights illuminate and count above them. Once you illuminate all of the lights on one side or the other, you will enter "Pumpkin Party" Mode. The right side of the gameboard offers free tickets and the left side of the board offers more free ghost balls dropped onto the pusher table.

If you are so lucky as to be in the Pumpkin Party mode (30 Seconds) you will score even more free ghost balls or even more free tickets (Depending on which side of the lights activated the Pumpkin Party). But the best part of the Pumpkin Party mode is that when you drop the Orange Pumpkin balls off the edge (These are won by hitting the orange middle trap on the gameboard) you have a chance to win the large Jackpots on the right side bonus wheel. Once the Pumpkin Party timer runs out you can no longer win the Jackpots with the right side spinning wheel and must re-light all the center gameboard traps again to enter the bonus mode. You can still score big tickets with the orange balls on the right side spinner during non Pumpkin Party time but you can ONLY win the jackpot during Pumpkin Party time. So be sure to save some ghost balls to drop during the bonus round that will push the orange balls over during the Pumpkin Party bonus.

Whew! that was a mouth full and sounds confusing. haha. I think its just easier to play and learn as you WIN BIG!

UFO Catcher" New style Claw Machine

Up next is a machine that has been requested by the community for a while now and I am glad to finally get it completed. It may need a little tweaking, but its pretty realistic the way that it is.

The UFO catchers are a new updated "modern" style of claw machine. The object is to "simply" knock the item off of the platform and it is yours to keep. Sounds easy right? Its not.

Insert your card and use the standard game controls to move the UFO crane around and once you have it in the desired position simply click the interact button to drop the UFO claw. If the item is grabbed and knocked off the platform you win. Upon winning, the machine will automagically drop a new item in a new location for you to try to win another one.

One of the new UFO Catcher machines features Kyle the cow plush and the other machine has a nice large amount of tickets to win in a plastic case. It makes it pretty hard to grab and can be very challenging. I wish you luck.

Other features of the new mall.

Sit and relax in the Food Court:

Grab a hot pie at Pirate Pizza:



Sip an ice cold lemon yellow drink from Lemonista



Islandtime Sweets Company is here for that sweet tooth. Good for energy. Not so good for health.



Jerry Gourmet Sammies are expensive but filling



Spunkies Prizes:

A cool hip store that takes cash for prizes instead of tickets. Hey not everyone is good at games and can earn enough for that one prize they covet. This way you can simply use cash to get prizes instead of grinding on the ticket hustle.

Coin funnel wishing well:

Help aging bots get the rust prevention they need by donating to the Cash Funnel. Insert your card and waste a little hard earned money. But just know that a bot somewhere is getting the help and care their old bearings need. Its for the bots. Seriously. Donate. Today. For the bots.

Public Restroom Hangout area:

You know what to do. Grabs granny purse and hit the scratchers in secret. She will thank you when you hit the big one.

New Islandville Credit Union Banking system:

I built a new banking system for some "bigger" and "different" purchases that are coming to Survivor mode. ;) The bank is called Islandville Credit Union and is conveniently located all over the island with walk up ATMs. This is a different money account from the Players Club Card/Wallet that you currently have on you. This is now another separate way to pay for things that dont accept the players card. I will explain below.

This new bank account will be used to pay programmable worker bots for "services" and for making "larger purchases" that are coming at a later date. The first two worker bots are old school "Uncle Phil era" programmable bots. The first two characters names are Stinky Jimmy and Scoop the news bot. They are old V1 versions and do not accept your fancy "Players Club Cards". You see, these bots were built in a time when the Players Club Cards didnt exist in Islandville yet. Uncle Phil was still building the early framework and had not nailed down a payment system for all these new modern ticket arcade machines. He eventually decided on the Players Club Card for most things as that was what all the "cool arcades" were using. So going forward in Survivor Mode you will need both payment systems for different reasons.

To deposit money into your savings account simply insert your card into one of the ATM machines around the island and choose how much to deposit or withdraw. Its pretty simple. You can see the account balance on the game screen (Little Locked Chest looking Gray Icon) and also on your watch menu. Being the classy Uncle that Phil is he started you out with $10 smackeroos in there to save towards programming bots or to withdrawal and waste on games. its your call. For now the ATMs are located next to the Islandville Market, in front of the UFO Arcade and inside the new Islandville Mall.

TLDR: I am using the programmable bots as a way to introduce the new bank account system. The bank account will be used to purchase other items and features in the future.

Programmable Bots:

Programmable bots are something that Uncle Phil thought you could use to make the survival day a little easier. Who wouldnt want a bot friend that will work for peanuts? Now there are a couple bots around the island that do just that. They will have a small yellow button on their lower backs. When you approach a programmable bot they will stop moving like normal and then you can click on them to grab them and throw them around... if that is your thing. But if you click the button again you will notice the mouse cursor change from the grab to the interact cursor. Their outer case open up and a numerical keyboard will pop up on screen. If you have enough money in your savings account you can then input 4 digit codes to program these old school bots. For now each bot only has one program to run but more jobs and functions will come later in development.

Stinky Jimmy:

Stinky Jimmy is a Islandville OG. He landed day one on the maiden voyage with Uncle Phil, Gary and One Eyed Billy. Duder was born with a shovel in his hand. He is not afraid of hard work and it shows on his rough and dented composite laminated shell. Dont let the flies around him fool ya... he is never stagnant. Catch him behind the Islandville Market in his "office". He is ready to be programmed to work. Currently Stinky Jimmy is available to program/hire for a "Dumpster Junking route". This entails Mr Jimmy checking all the local dumpsters around town in one route. He will return the found items behind his office dumpster for you when he has collected them all. Remember Jimmy is old school and only accepts bank transfers... so you must have the fee he is asking in your Islandville Credit Union Account or the 4 digit program will fail. Since Jimmy is an absolute junking pro, he gets deep into the boxes and bags hidden in the corners and finds the good loot you didnt know was there. That means he leaves plenty of dumpster items untouched for you the player to find later when you need them most. So go say hi to Jimmy today and put him to work! Uncle Phil's orders.

Scoop the news bot:

Scoop is another early version bot that Uncle Phil built shortly after arriving on the island. He is a young whippersnapper with go get em attitude just like Uncle Phil was in his youth. Ready to earn an honest dollar by rolling up his scout uniform and get things completed. He is found by the news stand. His only job so far is to complete one route of delivering papers. He will pay you all the money and rubber bands that you would normally get by doing it yourself when completed. He is so honest he doesnt even skim off the top. You can find his Scout Troop sponsored flyer with codes and prices displayed for programming on the News stand wall by the delivery van.

You can identify the current running program by the small LED on the backs of the programmable bots. below are the colors of identification. The programmable bots will also have their corresponding work hats on when on a task or being hired. When they are available for hire they will not have a hat on.

Stinky Jimmy:

Default Idle = LED GREEN No hat

Programming Mode = LED YELLOW

Junking route = LED BLUE Flashing with his cowboy hat on

Scoop news bot:

Default Idle = LED GREEN with his favorite trucker hat on

Programming Mode = LED YELLOW

Newspaper Delivery = LED ORANGE Flashing with his news hat and newspaper bag on.

Optimized the newspaper delivery system to be zone based and not always on. This will save some load.

Optimized the Pizza delivery system mesh with a LOD system.

Changed the update frequency on the Mini Map camera mover.

Updated the Mini Map with "Mall" Location. The Limo/warehouse Fork Truck Area now go to the Mall entrance.

Removed the money blower from the mall in survivor mode. Oops.

Added more gas in the golf cart to start with. Now start with 25% instead of 11%

Added a little cash to the birthday mode. You know start with $300. Uncle Phil's orders.

increased Volume distance on the Karts Racing.

Golf cart is a little slower top speed.

Golf cart gets a little better gas mileage now.

Changed Cart audio wind noise.

Added a light in the tree house

added a interactive map of hidden loot boxes in the tree house that is unlocked with Zolbot Cards.

Added Mall with arcade, food court and prize stores.

Wishing well funnel for the aging bots.

New Pumpkin Pusher Machine

New Crane game UFO Catcher

ZolBot Fortune Teller

Programmable bots

Bank Account system

Many more things to come in the mall. ;)

Thank you very much for supporting The Coin Game. I would not be able to make the game I that I love without you all and trust me... we still have plenty to build together. ;)

Kevin