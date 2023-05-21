Fixed an issue where the number of weapons held could be exceeded due to unexpected circumstances causing the game to crash. (Maximum number of weapons held is 6)
D-World Gate update for 21 May 2023
Emergency repair
Patchnotes via Steam Community
