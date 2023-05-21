 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

D-World Gate update for 21 May 2023

Emergency repair

Share · View all patches · Build 11280579 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where the number of weapons held could be exceeded due to unexpected circumstances causing the game to crash. (Maximum number of weapons held is 6)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2370381 Depot 2370381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link