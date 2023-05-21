 Skip to content

Ghosting Vandal update for 21 May 2023

Heaven's Door update changes!

Share · View all patches · Build 11280523 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated:

*Added new mission: The Other Side
-Take on the mysterious Ravenett Forest, face the looming threat of the Ghosting Hunters

*New Gunmode: Raging Saw
-Unlock the Raging Saw disc ability, a slow moving blade causing harm across its path onto your enemies
-Bounce on your own saw disc if the action requires it, or use it as a platform

*New HUB Area
-Land in the Neon Arlenis Guild cafeteria, get battle tips and bits of information

*General Gameplay Adjustments
-Revised Ghost Wheel physics for better aerial control
-Reduced bounceback on both Blade Melee and Ghost Wheel
-Boss fights various adjustments (Armadas are considerably less cruel)
-Miniboss readjustments
-Other minor graphical adjustments and enemy behaviour.

