Heaven's Door update changes!

Share · View all patches · Build 11280523 · Last edited 21 May 2023 – 02:52:16 UTC by Wendy

Updated:

*Added new mission: The Other Side

-Take on the mysterious Ravenett Forest, face the looming threat of the Ghosting Hunters

*New Gunmode: Raging Saw

-Unlock the Raging Saw disc ability, a slow moving blade causing harm across its path onto your enemies

-Bounce on your own saw disc if the action requires it, or use it as a platform

*New HUB Area

-Land in the Neon Arlenis Guild cafeteria, get battle tips and bits of information

*General Gameplay Adjustments

-Revised Ghost Wheel physics for better aerial control

-Reduced bounceback on both Blade Melee and Ghost Wheel

-Boss fights various adjustments (Armadas are considerably less cruel)

-Miniboss readjustments

-Other minor graphical adjustments and enemy behaviour.