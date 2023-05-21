 Skip to content

VIVIDLOPE update for 21 May 2023

Version 1.0.1 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Important changes:

  • Fixed crash occurring when using Dash into specific objects
  • Fixed crash occurring when player character gets KO'd off the stage at specific points (most easily reproducible by leaping off-stage in 2-14)
  • Fixed Steam achievements not registering
  • Fixed Spitter enemy's projectiles despawning too early
  • Fixed issues with Finale's part 5

Unfortunately, the random crash that occurs when loading a save or starting a new file has not been fixed. If you encounter this issue, try rebooting the game and (optionally) starting an Endless mode run. Any information on more consistent reproduction methods of the issue is appreciated. Apologies for the inconvenience.

Changed files in this update

