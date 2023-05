Probably the last bug fix patch for a while, but I threw in a few extra gifts I had almost finished!

v7.25a - May 20th, 2023

-1 new power gift (Total: 216)

-2 new quick gifts (Total: 77)

-Bug Fix: The Unique FC tracker in the stats page would count any battle with at least a 10% best combo instead of 100%

-Bug Fix: A few miscellaneous monster parts had the wrong defense values