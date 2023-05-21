 Skip to content

D-World Gate update for 21 May 2023

Ver 2.1 Update

Build 11280448 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The initial pick range is expanded.
The "Arrow Tower" companions are clustered in the center of the map.
Treasure box further enhance the adaptive tendency of weapons, making it easier to appear needed weapons.
The "Deep-sea governor" can no longer pull monsters, only slowly absorb gold coins and treasure chests.
In manual attack mode, the character is oriented to follow the mouse.
Fixed some language display errors.
Increase the number of monsters in the initial level.
Increased star acquisition on different difficulties. Earn 1 star per level on difficulty 0 and 1, 2 stars per level on difficulty 2, 3 stars per level on difficulty 3, and 4 stars per level on difficulty 4.

