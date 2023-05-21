 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conflict FPS Playtest update for 21 May 2023

Update 21 May 2023 Change The Camo

Share · View all patches · Build 11280413 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added camo modification to some weapons. This is a work in progress more camos will be added and so will the ability to change the camo on the rest of the weapons.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2385401 Depot 2385401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link