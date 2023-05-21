 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Imperial Ambitions Beta Playtest update for 21 May 2023

patch 1.3.295

Share · View all patches · Build 11280261 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

patch notes

  • boats and units on the boats now sway with waves.
  • Transport capacity and new harvesting mechanics: Transport capacity defines the maximum number of resources that can be transported from that town's resource sites to the capital. This capacity can be upgraded by investing Vessels and Wagons. Vessels and Wagons, like other products, can be produced at the capital. But be vary, they are not cheap.
  • added Towns window where towns of the empire can be visited, and transport capacity may be set.

The playtesters are welcome

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2226341 Depot 2226341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2226342 Depot 2226342
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link