patch 1.3.295

patch notes
- boats and units on the boats now sway with waves.
- Transport capacity and new harvesting mechanics: Transport capacity defines the maximum number of resources that can be transported from that town's resource sites to the capital. This capacity can be upgraded by investing Vessels and Wagons. Vessels and Wagons, like other products, can be produced at the capital. But be vary, they are not cheap.
- added Towns window where towns of the empire can be visited, and transport capacity may be set.
Changed files in this update