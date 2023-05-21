Stability Improvements

Gameplay Changes:

Achievements are now affect how much money you earn from requests. They only will affect you for the save that you achieved them in. The will begin to effect you in future saves once you reach the same milestone.

The time system was rebuilt to be more stable, and provide less confusion when pausing the game. A hour is ~.75 seconds. Please let me know if this is to fast or to slow.

Future Plans:

Minigame to do while you are making a song. This will effect the review of your song.

Marketing Tab. This will affect how many fans you have / will receive for your next release

Contracts Tab. This will affect your revenue coming in, as well as the cost for marketing.

Bug Fixes