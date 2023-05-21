Stability Improvements

Gameplay Changes:
Achievements are now affect how much money you earn from requests. They only will affect you for the save that you achieved them in. The will begin to effect you in future saves once you reach the same milestone.
The time system was rebuilt to be more stable, and provide less confusion when pausing the game. A hour is ~.75 seconds. Please let me know if this is to fast or to slow.
Future Plans:
- Minigame to do while you are making a song. This will effect the review of your song.
- Marketing Tab. This will affect how many fans you have / will receive for your next release
- Contracts Tab. This will affect your revenue coming in, as well as the cost for marketing.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where save files could be incompatible with new updates
- Fixed bug where song requests weren't being completed
- Fixed bug where style selection was changed when selecting a type
- Fixed bug where audio would not play when song was completed
- Fixed bug where steam achievements could cause a crash
- Fixed bug where top songs could cause a crash
Changed files in this update