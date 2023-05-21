 Skip to content

Roomvas update for 21 May 2023

Improved Room System

Build 11280219 · Last edited by Wendy

Major refactor of the room system, to make it easier to add on new features in the future.

Other changes include:

  • Edge Bar now turns blue when snapping to the corner of an existing wall
  • Dragging an unconnected wall edge of one room to the unconnected wall edge of another room now joins both rooms together
  • Improved method for setting room size - now all walls will scale evenly
  • Bugfix: Flooring could not be changed after moving the walls in a room
  • Bugfix: Crash when moving a door and cursor goes over an open space (i.e. no floor/door/wall)

