Improved Room System

Major refactor of the room system, to make it easier to add on new features in the future.
Other changes include:
- Edge Bar now turns blue when snapping to the corner of an existing wall
- Dragging an unconnected wall edge of one room to the unconnected wall edge of another room now joins both rooms together
- Improved method for setting room size - now all walls will scale evenly
- Bugfix: Flooring could not be changed after moving the walls in a room
- Bugfix: Crash when moving a door and cursor goes over an open space (i.e. no floor/door/wall)
Report any bugs in the Discord server!
Changed files in this update