Improved Room System

Major refactor of the room system, to make it easier to add on new features in the future.

Other changes include:

Edge Bar now turns blue when snapping to the corner of an existing wall

Dragging an unconnected wall edge of one room to the unconnected wall edge of another room now joins both rooms together

Improved method for setting room size - now all walls will scale evenly

Bugfix: Flooring could not be changed after moving the walls in a room

Bugfix: Crash when moving a door and cursor goes over an open space (i.e. no floor/door/wall)

Report any bugs in the Discord server!