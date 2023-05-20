This update completely rewrites the networking system to use steam's internal network, meaning multiplayer will now be a lot more stable. This update also includes some new major testing systems.
Changelog
Networking
- Switched to Steam Networking Sockets
- Rewrote to use framework more inline with how Source handles networking
Gore
- Dismemberment (test)
Grenades
- Shrapnel system
- Lethal shockwave range
Maps
- GM_Flatgrass
Ragdolls
- Ragdoll stumbling improved
- Ragdolls now try to aim and shoot if they are engaged before ragdolling
Known Bugs
- Strangle lag after killing multiple npcs, that doesnt disappear immediately after clearing
- Dismembering system doesnt process correctly if multiple limbs dismembered in the same frame
- Blood effects and decals attached to limbs that then get dismembered start floating
- Ping counter is just wrong
- GM_Construct has no textures
- Grenades are not networked
- Vehicles are not networked
This update will be followed with a couple patches to fix most of the bugs, and also to introduce a fire propogation system :)
Thanks for enjoying the game so far!
Changed files in this update