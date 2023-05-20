 Skip to content

Hexane Playtest update for 20 May 2023

v0.1.2.0

Build 11280119

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update completely rewrites the networking system to use steam's internal network, meaning multiplayer will now be a lot more stable. This update also includes some new major testing systems.

Changelog

Networking

  • Switched to Steam Networking Sockets
  • Rewrote to use framework more inline with how Source handles networking

Gore

  • Dismemberment (test)

Grenades

  • Shrapnel system
  • Lethal shockwave range

Maps

  • GM_Flatgrass

Ragdolls

  • Ragdoll stumbling improved
  • Ragdolls now try to aim and shoot if they are engaged before ragdolling

Known Bugs

  • Strangle lag after killing multiple npcs, that doesnt disappear immediately after clearing
  • Dismembering system doesnt process correctly if multiple limbs dismembered in the same frame
  • Blood effects and decals attached to limbs that then get dismembered start floating
  • Ping counter is just wrong
  • GM_Construct has no textures
  • Grenades are not networked
  • Vehicles are not networked
This update will be followed with a couple patches to fix most of the bugs, and also to introduce a fire propogation system :)

Thanks for enjoying the game so far!

