Build 11280119 · Last edited 21 May 2023 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy

This update completely rewrites the networking system to use steam's internal network, meaning multiplayer will now be a lot more stable. This update also includes some new major testing systems.

Changelog

Networking

Switched to Steam Networking Sockets

Rewrote to use framework more inline with how Source handles networking

Gore

Dismemberment (test)

Grenades

Shrapnel system

Lethal shockwave range

Maps

GM_Flatgrass

Ragdolls

Ragdoll stumbling improved

Ragdolls now try to aim and shoot if they are engaged before ragdolling

Known Bugs

Strangle lag after killing multiple npcs, that doesnt disappear immediately after clearing

Dismembering system doesnt process correctly if multiple limbs dismembered in the same frame

Blood effects and decals attached to limbs that then get dismembered start floating

Ping counter is just wrong

GM_Construct has no textures

Grenades are not networked

Vehicles are not networked

Thanks for enjoying the game so far!