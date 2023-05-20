 Skip to content

MiLE HiGH TAXi update for 20 May 2023

Update Notes for v1.1.5

Build 11280008 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quality of life, fixes, and game enhancements update for Release v1.1.5

For further details on these fixes and more, please visit https://steamcommunity.com/app/1366560/discussions/0/3790381090380658049/

  • Added a Main Menu option to the Pause menu, allowing players to return to the main menu and player selection screen from within the main game.
  • Added the Controls Map to the main menu and the pause menu.
  • Fixed a problem where the closed captions were not showing up properly in play mode
  • Switching between Inverted and Normal vertical controls will now also switch the controls for the 10 floor jump/drop button combo maneuver.
  • Changed the minimap (NavcomAI) to so that the player can always see the map, regardless of the angle of the player's vehicle.

