Update Notes for v1.1.5

Quality of life, fixes, and game enhancements update for Release v1.1.5
For further details on these fixes and more, please visit https://steamcommunity.com/app/1366560/discussions/0/3790381090380658049/
- Added a Main Menu option to the Pause menu, allowing players to return to the main menu and player selection screen from within the main game.
- Added the Controls Map to the main menu and the pause menu.
- Fixed a problem where the closed captions were not showing up properly in play mode
- Switching between Inverted and Normal vertical controls will now also switch the controls for the 10 floor jump/drop button combo maneuver.
- Changed the minimap (NavcomAI) to so that the player can always see the map, regardless of the angle of the player's vehicle.
Changed files in this update