I've made some changes to AI processing that should address NPC pathfinding. This should fix the issue related to completing "Escort" quests, among other "followers are not following" AI issues.

This also brings 8089 up to the latest Focus Engine v4.13.7 build.

Note that I am still building Linux binaries, but I've heard reports that using Proton with the Windows binaries provides better compatibility.