Patch Notes ea v0.7.4

EA Release - 0.7.4 Notes
** WARNING: Saved Games may be broken with this update ****
Developer Notes
Due to a Unity contraint with the rpg framework editor, I changed how potion recipes are gained. I've added trainers to teach the party the recipes.
I've updated the regional maps with their locations. There are a total of 10 potion trainers spread around the realm. The existing recipe books will remain
as alternative to learn the novice level potions.
-
Fixed - Found lots of doors that may have been broken and not reported (from framework upgrade)
-
Fixed - Expert Herbalism trainer in Elderwood, Carrie Silverleaf, trains correctly, now
-
Fixed - Diamond Slash master rank's description has been updated to the correct version for that rank
-
Fixed - Fixed description for Master Plate skill
-
Fixed - Fixed description for Expert and Master chain armor skills
-
New - Potion recipe trainers have been added
-
Informational - Updated the textures in Harkness Castle. Should be brighter in there now with a bit of blue/purple hue
