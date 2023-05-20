Patch Notes ea v0.7.4

Share · View all patches · Build 11279856 · Last edited 20 May 2023 – 22:19:06 UTC by Wendy

EA Release - 0.7.4 Notes

** WARNING: Saved Games may be broken with this update ****

Developer Notes

Due to a Unity contraint with the rpg framework editor, I changed how potion recipes are gained. I've added trainers to teach the party the recipes.

I've updated the regional maps with their locations. There are a total of 10 potion trainers spread around the realm. The existing recipe books will remain

as alternative to learn the novice level potions.