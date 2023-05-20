 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Legendary Journeys update for 20 May 2023

Patch Notes ea v0.7.4

Share · View all patches · Build 11279856 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

EA Release - 0.7.4 Notes
** WARNING: Saved Games may be broken with this update ****

Developer Notes
Due to a Unity contraint with the rpg framework editor, I changed how potion recipes are gained. I've added trainers to teach the party the recipes.
I've updated the regional maps with their locations. There are a total of 10 potion trainers spread around the realm. The existing recipe books will remain
as alternative to learn the novice level potions.

  • Fixed - Found lots of doors that may have been broken and not reported (from framework upgrade)

  • Fixed - Expert Herbalism trainer in Elderwood, Carrie Silverleaf, trains correctly, now

  • Fixed - Diamond Slash master rank's description has been updated to the correct version for that rank

  • Fixed - Fixed description for Master Plate skill

  • Fixed - Fixed description for Expert and Master chain armor skills

  • New - Potion recipe trainers have been added

  • Informational - Updated the textures in Harkness Castle. Should be brighter in there now with a bit of blue/purple hue

Changed files in this update

Legendary Journeys Content Depot 1400261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link