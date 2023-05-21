 Skip to content

Rising Front update for 21 May 2023

Update #8 Editing Scenarios, 3 New Buildables, New Artillery Effects & More!

Build 11279842 · Last edited by Wendy

Hey everyone! Hope you like the update, i'm going to have another smaller update out in about a week after this one!

Additions/Fixes

  • Added Overwriting Scenarios
  • Added Loading buildables from existing scenarios
  • Added barrel buildable
  • Added large tent buildable
  • Added barb wire buildable
  • Added spectate up/down keybinds
  • Added exit buildmode keybind
  • New artillery shooting sounds
  • Exended range artillery guns can be heard from
  • new particle effect for artillery projectiles
  • Reduces damage artillery does to buildables
  • Fixed box select working on all menus
  • Menu Music

Thank you all for the support! let me know what you want to see in the next update in the comments, I read them all :) - Jack

