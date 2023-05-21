Update #8 Editing Scenarios, 3 New Buildables, New Artillery Effects & More!

Hey everyone! Hope you like the update, i'm going to have another smaller update out in about a week after this one!

Additions/Fixes

Added Overwriting Scenarios

Added Loading buildables from existing scenarios

Added barrel buildable

Added large tent buildable

Added barb wire buildable

Added spectate up/down keybinds

Added exit buildmode keybind

New artillery shooting sounds

Exended range artillery guns can be heard from

new particle effect for artillery projectiles

Reduces damage artillery does to buildables

Fixed box select working on all menus

Menu Music

Thank you all for the support! let me know what you want to see in the next update in the comments, I read them all :) - Jack