Update #8 Editing Scenarios, 3 New Buildables, New Artillery Effects & More!

Hey everyone! Hope you like the update, i'm going to have another smaller update out in about a week after this one!
Additions/Fixes
- Added Overwriting Scenarios
- Added Loading buildables from existing scenarios
- Added barrel buildable
- Added large tent buildable
- Added barb wire buildable
- Added spectate up/down keybinds
- Added exit buildmode keybind
- New artillery shooting sounds
- Exended range artillery guns can be heard from
- new particle effect for artillery projectiles
- Reduces damage artillery does to buildables
- Fixed box select working on all menus
- Menu Music
Thank you all for the support! let me know what you want to see in the next update in the comments, I read them all :) - Jack
Changed files in this update