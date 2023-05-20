Build 0.4.20 is Live >> READ BEFORE UPDATING

We are updating our save system to the game, and if you want to preserve your save file then please make sure you have the latest version of the save file stored on your computer.

If you play on multiple devices, just make sure you pull in the latest save from the Cloud onto whatever device you will be updating the game to. The game will automatically copy and merge your data into a new file with whatever it detects.

If no file exists, then the new system will automatically create a save file for you in the new format and there is nothing to worry about in this case.

If, for whatever reason you can't retrieve your existing data or the game simply makes a new file and you want to go back and get your old data, we can discuss ways to do this. Save data files are located in the Local Low directory in Windows under Stingbot Games/Soul Survivors. The old files are called "Data" and "Achievements."

We can always grab those files from you and modify them for the new format. The new files will be called "Data.Save" and "Achievement.Save" These will play much nicer with Steam Auto cloud in the future. and will allow us to easily work with multiple platforms going forward.

If your data is lost, for any reason whatsoever, do not worry. We can easily make a save file, send it to you and, within 30 seconds you can drop it into the directory and start up the game and all will work as you expected. We can go so far as to define the exact amount of gold per character you want in your file. Simply get in touch with us in your preferred way of contact, however Discord or email: support@stingbotgames.com will be the fastest way to get a hold of us.

In most cases, the save files will migrate without issue and you will be up and running again without a hitch. However, in the case you are not, do not worry. Just reach out to us and we'll get you sorted.

Now, onto the other big ticket item in this build:

We added a secondary control scheme for the Necromancer's Flail attack. You can choose between Classic (physics based movement) or Auto (simplified auto attack on a timer) when you select the Necro. We had a lot of requests for something more simple/automated, so here it is. We are an open book, so if you think it can be improved and you envision something different for the Auto Flail just reach out to us with your thoughts and ideas. This is Early Access after all, and we implemented this because of requests, so our idea for the auto version may not be the best it can be, but we do believe it's a good start.

Some other things in this build:

Fixed the order of events after Autlaic is killed in the depths if you collected an amulet piece for Bilee

Bloodsap will no longer take damage from an Effigy

Fixed some collision issues when collecting boss souls

Modified souls and flesh pile colliders/animators to boost performance

Slight collision performance improvements

Code refactoring

Various Bug Fixes

As always, please reach out with any ideas, bugs discovered, feedback etc. We read everything and will do our best to respond to everyone. Thank you for your support.

Stingbot