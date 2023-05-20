Fixes and addons!

- FIxes for some smaller issues.
- Made some coding cleaner.
- Added More music to the already big Indie Music Soundtrack!
This is not the last update. More to come later.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This is not the last update. More to come later.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update