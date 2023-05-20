 Skip to content

Depths of Insanity update for 20 May 2023

Fixes and addons!

Build 11279805

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • FIxes for some smaller issues.
  • Made some coding cleaner.
  • Added More music to the already big Indie Music Soundtrack!

This is not the last update. More to come later.

